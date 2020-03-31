Breaking News
2 dead in Cromwell car crash

 

New Haven firefighters battle blaze in former school building on Grand Avenue

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An early morning fire damaged a former school in the Fair Haven neighborhood of New Haven Tuesday.

The former Strong School on Grand Avenue has been closed for years. the Board of Ed was using it for storage.

Police believe people who are homeless started the fire to stay warm and it got out of control. Neighbors say the building is a known hang-out for the homeless.

The fire was contained inside the building and no injuries were reported.

News 8 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.

