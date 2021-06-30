One injured in 2-alarm structure fire on Quinnipiac Ave. in New Haven

New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven firefighters are on the scene of a 2-alarm fire at home on the 200 block of Quinnipiac Avenue early Wednesday morning.

One person was injured but did not have to go to the hospital for those injuries. Residents of the four residential units have been displaced.

There are around a dozen fire trucks are on scene. The fire is out, and firefighters are now dealing with the residual smoke.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

