Firefighters were on Chapel Street in New Haven on July 13, 2023, battling a blaze.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was minorly burned while working in a New Haven commercial garage when a fire broke out, according to fire officials.

The fire happened Thursday afternoon on Chapel Street. Heavy smoke was still visible in the area at 2:30 p.m.

The garage does auto repairs, according to authorities. Nearby homes were evacuated due to the smoke.