New Haven firefighters deliver donated candy from Stop & Shop to local community

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - New Haven firefighters channeled their inner Easter Bunny on Saturday morning.

They got to deliver donated candy from Stop & Shop to the community. They even made a stop at the picket lines as workers entered day 10 of the strike on Saturday.

Maria Mase, a Stop & Shop employee said, "Talk about karma right? You talk about karma. It comes back to us. So, that was perfect."

Friday, the Stop and Shop truck rolled up here loaded with candy and since then firefighters have been busy playing Easter Bunny.

New Haven Fire Chief John Alston said, "So we were able to distribute to many of the churches in the community as well that were hosting Good Friday services, but at Dixwell Station at Central Fire Station and Lombard station there is still a bunch of candy and we want you come out and get it so it doesn't go to waste."

Frank Ricci, President of New Haven Firefighters said, "This Easter candy will go be going directly to the community who don't have a paycheck this week."

Mase said, "This is what lifts us up like the firemen and the locals. We had a customer the other day come by with a union strong song. Those are the things that keep our spirits and keep us staying strong."

If you know a family in need, they will be handing out candy on Easter Sunday from noon until 4:00 p.m. at the Dixwell Fire Station on Goffe Street.

Stop & Shop will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Easter Sunday. "All pharmacies and banks will be closed, as they always are on the Easter holiday," Stop & Shop said in a statement.