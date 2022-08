NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven firefighters are on the scene of a fire on Mill River Street Saturday night.

Firefighters were called to 29 Mill River Street around 8 p.m. according to the fire department.

There are no specific details from the fire department however News 8 observed a woman being given oxygen in an ambulance at the scene.

There were no flames or smoke coming from the 2 story home when News 8 arrived.

