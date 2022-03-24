NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As the saying goes, it is not Tom Holman’s first rodeo. Not by a long shot.

A retired deputy chief with the New Haven Fire Department, Holman was on the ice earlier this week at the Ralph Walker Rink in New Haven, preparing for the 25th Chief’s Cup.

New Haven firefighters and police officers face off in the annual game. Holman has played every year since the inception of the Chief’s Cup.

Holman’s hockey gear, like the game itself, has been stored away during the pandemic.

“One thing about hockey equipment, you leave it in your bag for two years, it can get interesting,” Holman said.

Absence makes the heart grow fonder, and the game has always been about lending a helping hand.

Sometimes it is to the community. Other times, like this weekend, it is to raise money for New Haven police and firefighters who were hurt on the job.

Don’t fool yourself, however. Once the puck is dropped Friday night at 7 p.m. at Ralph Walker, they are playing for bragging rights.

“I’m ready to take someone’s teeth out,” said Robert Celentano of the fire department squad. “We lost the last game. I’m ready.”

“It gets rather competitive. You will see a little chippiness involved in there. A little bit of showboating here and there,” said Stephan Torquati from the New Haven Police Department.

“When the puck drops, as you know hockey, it gets a little serious. This is my last one, so I want to make sure it gets a little rough out there,” said firefighter John Twohill,

This year, it is a two-day event. It begins at 7 p.m. on Friday with a retirement game. Then at 8 p.m., there is the B game or Elm City Cup. The A game, the Chief’s Cup, is Saturday at noon.

The police are the defending champions, having won the last time the game was held in 2019. Bragging rights aside, the hope is that the game also creates good will in the community.

“We’ve gone into the community for a couple of younger kids that had some illnesses,” Twohill said. “We’ve been involved with the children’s hospital. So every year it goes to a great cause and it usually generates a lot of money. We’re hoping people come out on the 26th to have the 25th year anniversary be the biggest.”

Organizers want this to be a family event. There will be fire engines and police motorcycles for the kids to see. There will be live music, food and beverages. Admission is $20.

Children under 12 get in free. Admission includes a free open skate after the game on Saturday.