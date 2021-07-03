New Haven firefighters put out fire at McQueeney Tower on Orange Street

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– New Haven firefighters responded to an office fire at McQueeney Tower on Orange Street Saturday afternoon.

The fire broke out on the tenth floor of the building, according to city officials.

Fire officials transmitted a second alarm due to the size and occupancy of the building.

Officials tell News 8 there are no reported injuries at this time. The building is owned and operated by the housing authority of New Haven.

It is unknown if there are any displacements at this time.

The fire is under investigation by the Office of the Fire Marshal.