New Haven firefighters raise money for veterans

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - In honor of military appreciation month, the Emerald Society raised money to help veterans in need.

A group of New Haven firefighters presented their donation for the Peter Monacnarne detachment on Thursday.

They were wearing military-style shirts as a nod to the military.

With many firefighters being veterans and serving in the National Guard, it was a small way to say thanks for their sacrifice and service.

This program was supported by the chief's office and the union.

