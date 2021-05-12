One New Haven firefighter killed, three injured while battling fire on Valley Street

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A firefighter has died and three others were injured while battling a fire at a home on the 100 block of Valley Street early Wednesday morning.
News 8 was told the fire started at a two-and-a-half-story home at 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Two firefighters and one woman had to be pulled from the building. City officials said a total of four firefighters were injured. One has died from injuries sustained in the fire, and one is in critical condition.
Jean Pierre Sanchez is a neighbor on this street, and he told News 8 he came out to see what was happening when he heard fire trucks at the scene just before 1 a.m. He told us that he and other neighbors gathered together, trying to piece together what was happening.
“We saw a woman being taken out of the house from a stretcher,” Sanchez recalled. “And I would say an hour after the fire started, we realized that the firefighters were actually putting a lot of effort to break the glasses and spray more water.”
The fire is now out. There is no word on the cause of the fire at this time.
New Haven police and Connecticut State Police are assisting in the investigation.
News 8 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.