NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Fire Department responded to a fire early Thursday morning.

According to officials, the location of the fire was on 138 Carlisle Street. The incident was on the second floor of the structure and firefighters believe it to be an electrical-caused fire. The call came in at 1:09 a.m. and the fire ws put out at 1:33 a.m.

No injuries were reported. Fire crews are investigating.