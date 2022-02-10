NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Valentine’s Day is around the corner and it is crunch time for florists.

Flower shops nationwide are reporting problems getting supplies because of supply chain issues.

If you are thinking of sending your valentine flowers at work, you should have done it last week. Shops are desperate to find delivery drivers.

The Blossom Shop in New Haven said they have drivers but to lighten the load, they are only delivering in the Elm City and they ordered supplies six months ago.

There were just two hiccups: some flowers arrived late and they got hit with inflation.

“Our flowers were delayed a little bit, a day or two. They came in a little bit soft, but we cleaned them. We hydrate them and they’re all ready to rock as well,” said John Loricco, owner of The Blossom Shop. “I had to look at all the other shops to see what they were pricing all their long stem roses and all their high-end flowers so I could adjust mine to not be the highest price. I like to be right where everyone else is and lower.”

His prices are up 15% but he has plenty of flowers for last minute folks looking to pick up on Sunday and Monday. He said he will even give them to you in the car.