New Haven forms committee over future of Christopher Columbus statue removed from Wooster Square, possible time capsule

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of New Haven announced that it will be forming a committee to formally decide what will succeed the Christopher Columbus statue at Wooster Square Park.

The statue was removed last week after new information about Columbus showed that he enslaving of indigenous people, the defacing of the monument.

A full list of members can be found below:

Carl Babb, Member, New Haven Parks Commission

David Belowsky, Member, New Haven Parks Commission

Frances Calzetta, Member, American Italian Women of Greater New Haven

Frank Carrano, Member, Wooster Square Historian, Branford Resident

Elsie Chapman, Member, Historic Wooster Square Association

Andrew Consiglio, Member, Santa Maria Maddalena Society

Paul Criscuolo, Member, St. Catello Society

Rheta DeBenedett, Member, Santa Maria Maddalena Ladies Society

Rep. Rosa DeLauro, Member, U.S. House of Representatives

Frank Gargano, Member, St. Andrew Society

Sarah Greenblatt, Member, Wooster Square Resident

Bill Iovanne, Member, Wooster Square Business Owner

Adriane Jefferson, Member, City of New Haven Director of Arts and Cultural Affairs

Laura Luzzi, Member, Italian Heritage Committee of Greater New Haven

Vin Mauro, Member, New Haven Resident

Charles Murphy, Member, Wooster Square Resident

Dan Onofrio, Member, CT State President Sons and Daughters of Italy in America

State Rep. Al Paolillo, Jr., Member, Connecticut General Assembly

Michael Piscitelli, Member, City of New Haven Economic Development Administrator

Cindy Rosarbo, Member, St. Andrew Ladies Society

Aleta Staton, Member, New Haven Cultural Affairs Commission

Two Representatives from the New Haven Board of Alders selected by President Walker-Myers

Neil Thomas Proto, Advisory Role, Historian

On Monday, photo archivist with the New Haven Museum, Jason Bischoff-Wurstle, spoke with News 8 about a the base of the monument and about a time capsule that may have been placed there.

His full interview can be watched above.