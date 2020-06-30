 

New Haven forms committee over future of Christopher Columbus statue removed from Wooster Square, possible time capsule

New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of New Haven announced that it will be forming a committee to formally decide what will succeed the Christopher Columbus statue at Wooster Square Park. 

The statue was removed last week after new information about Columbus showed that he enslaving of indigenous people, the defacing of the monument.

A full list of members can be found below:

  • Carl Babb, Member, New Haven Parks Commission
  • David Belowsky, Member, New Haven Parks Commission
  • Frances Calzetta, Member, American Italian Women of Greater New Haven
  • Frank Carrano, Member, Wooster Square Historian, Branford Resident
  • Elsie Chapman, Member, Historic Wooster Square Association
  • Andrew Consiglio, Member, Santa Maria Maddalena Society
  • Paul Criscuolo, Member, St. Catello Society
  • Rheta DeBenedett, Member, Santa Maria Maddalena Ladies Society
  • Rep. Rosa DeLauro, Member, U.S. House of Representatives
  • Frank Gargano, Member, St. Andrew Society
  • Sarah Greenblatt, Member, Wooster Square Resident
  • Bill Iovanne, Member, Wooster Square Business Owner
  • Adriane Jefferson, Member, City of New Haven Director of Arts and Cultural Affairs
  • Laura Luzzi, Member, Italian Heritage Committee of Greater New Haven
  • Vin Mauro, Member, New Haven Resident
  • Charles Murphy, Member, Wooster Square Resident
  • Dan Onofrio, Member, CT State President Sons and Daughters of Italy in America
  • State Rep. Al Paolillo, Jr., Member, Connecticut General Assembly
  • Michael Piscitelli, Member, City of New Haven Economic Development Administrator
  • Cindy Rosarbo, Member, St. Andrew Ladies Society
  • Aleta Staton, Member, New Haven Cultural Affairs Commission
  • Two Representatives from the New Haven Board of Alders selected by President Walker-Myers
  • Neil Thomas Proto, Advisory Role, Historian

On Monday, photo archivist with the New Haven Museum, Jason Bischoff-Wurstle, spoke with News 8 about a the base of the monument and about a time capsule that may have been placed there.

His full interview can be watched above.

