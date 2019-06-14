New Haven Free Public Library honored with national medal

The New Haven Free Public Library received the National Medal for Museum and Library Service during a ceremony in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

This is the 25th year the Institute of Museum and Library Services has presented the award which recognizes museums and libraries for their outstanding contributions to their communities.

The Director of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, Dr. Kathryn K. Matthew, presented the awards and (D) Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island delivered the keynote address.

“Every dollar we spend on libraries and museums is a dollar well-spent,” Sen. Reed said.

Accepting the award for the New Haven Free Public Library were City Librarian and Director Martha Brogan and community member Nilda Aponte.

10 honorees were selected from 30 finalists based on their exemplary community impact through programs, services, outreach and partnership.

The 2019 National Medal winners are:

•Jamestown S’Klallam Tribal Library (Sequim, WA)

•Inter-university Consortium for Political and Social Research (Ann Arbor, MI)

•New Haven Free Public Library (New Haven, CT)

•Gulfport Public Library (Gulfport, FL)

•Meridian Library District (Meridian, ID)

•Barona Band of Mission Indians – Barona Cultural Center and Museum (Lakeside, CA)

•New Children’s Museum (San Diego, CA)

•Orange County Regional History Center (Orlando, FL)

•National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel (Memphis, TN)

•South Carolina Aquarium (Charleston, SC)

The Institute of Museum and Library Services provides federal support to the nation’s libraries and museums in an effort to transform the lives of individuals and communities through these institutions.

