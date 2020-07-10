New Haven Free Public Library launches curbside pick up program

Stack of books background. many books piles. Stack of Books of Different Thickness and Color, Many Books Piles in the School Library, Pile of Old Books Stacked on Top of Each Other, Education Background, Back to School

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The doors may be closed, but the New Haven Free Public Library is open for business.

It just launched curbside pick up, and the programming has kids busy this summer.

Library officials said nearly 700 families have already taken advantage of their curbside option. At all of the city’s different branches, you can take out up to 10 books and up to five DVDs.

Then with a mask, a staff member will bring it out to your car. Each item is put into quarantine for 72 hours between users.

“I think that my biggest regret is before we shut the doors, I wish we had a flash sale,” said City Librarian and Director of the New Haven Free Public Library, John Jessen. “That one day chance to just be like, ‘OK, all the books are gone now; all the DVDs are out, and now, if we’re going to be closed for a while it’s OK.'”

Plus, all those fun kids programs are still going on, they’re just online. That includes summer reading, a contest to build a tower out of unconventional items and more.

“We’re having puppets, puppeteers, and music performances and all sorts of different performances,” said Jessen, “The cool thing is if you miss them, they’re taped and you can watch them at any given time.”

The videos can be seen on the library’s YouTube channel.

Jessen said they’re hoping to have the doors open for limited capacity at the end of the month, but they don’t have a date set yet.