NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A member of the Bloods gang will spend 70 months in prison after pleading guilty to having a “ghost gun” as a convicted felon, according to U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery.

Shavarius Smith, 22, of New Haven, will follow his time in prison with three years of supervised release.

New Haven police recovered a 9-millimeter, privately made firearm from a vehicle in October 2021, according to Avery. The gun was equipped with a 31-round, high-capacity magazine. Heroin and crack cocaine were also inside the vehicle, which was stolen.

Authorities said that Smith, who was a known Bloods gang member, had driven the vehicle. He had been released from state prison a month earlier, was on probation and was still wearing a GPS ankle monitor.

He’d been previously convicted of felonies regarding larceny and drug offenses, making it illegal for him to own a gun or ammunition.

He pleaded guilty to possession of ammunition by a felon last June.