NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of New Haven was given a $2 million federal grant on Monday to continue the fight against gun violence.

The Department of Justice Bureau of Justice Assistance awarded this grant to New Haven to expand the Program for Reintegration, Engagement, Safety and Support (PRESS). City officials said one of their goals is to reduce the recidivism rate.

“In recent years 32% of individuals were released or discharged from Connecticut correction facilities are re-incarcerated in one year,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

The PRESS initiative specifically focuses on young adults and adults who return from incarceration with firearm-related offenses and gang members who are identified to be high-risk with firearms. So far, this program has shown promising numbers.

“With 150 individuals that have received or receiving services, 51 clients have completed their case management goals, have achieved post-release stability and are no longer a concern to law enforcement,” Elicker said.

The city launched PRESS last year but with the new grant, many officials believe the program will become a game-changer.

“If we can get one, two people to change their mind and go get a job and change what they’re doing, that’s gonna save lives,” said New Haven Chief of Police Karl Jacobson.

“We have people in the community who are high risk right now,” said Dijonee Talley with the New Haven Department of Resilience. “We don’t have to wait until they are incarcerated and for them to come out.”

At this time last year, there were 115 victims of gun violence in New Haven. This year, there are 92, showing that the program may be working.

“Stopping people from doing violence — we’re really good at it, but we need CTVIP, Project Longevity, we need our partners to engage people who are not listening to us,” Chief Jacobson said.