NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Some big changes are coming to Grand Avenue in New Haven.

On Tuesday, city and state leaders announced millions in grants and investments will go toward two major revitalization projects aimed at improving Grand Avenue.

More than $7.5 million will improve a 1.5-mile stretch of Grand Avenue in the Fair Haven, Mill River and Wooster Square neighborhoods.

“The community for many years has been crying for some improvements in Fair Haven, and now is the opportunity. We’re going to make our streets safer and this improvement couldn’t have been done without everyone involved,” State Rep. Juan Candelaria (D-District 95).

The first phase of the revitalization project will focus on roadway enhancements: including repaving and traffic calming improvements along the busy and dangerous stretch of road.

“The moment I step out of my school, I see a lot of commotion involving the cars speeding or while crossing the street. It can sometimes be dangerous with kids crossing the road in the morning, said Fair Haven School eighth grader Nathalia Marcano Gutierrez.

Grand Avenue has one of the highest crash fatality rates in the city.

“It’s important to make these investments while having the kids in mind and think about their future, “Marcano Gutierrez said.

The second phase of the project will include streetscape improvements: sidewalk upgrades, new signage, lighting, trees and planters.

“The third phase is this new public plaza that we’re going to be built at the corner of Grand Avenue and Poplar, which is currently a parking lot,” New Mayor Justin Elicker said.

The improvements are meant to enliven and activate the corridor. The project is expected to take 3 years to complete.

The City of New Haven also announced that the vacant Strong School site will be turned into 58 new affordable housing units. The full statement can be found below.

“New Haven will officially formalize the Development and Land Use Agreement (DLDA) with Pennrose LLC and the Cloud Company, the development partners that will convert and expand the historic and long-vacant Strong School, located at 69 Grand Avenue, into 58 new affordable housing units and a community art space, all within an LGBTQ-friendly environment. The $27 million project will begin in late 2024 and construction will take 18 – 24 months to complete.”

The plans for Grand Avenue may also be viewed here.