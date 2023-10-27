NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The city of New Haven is getting a $7 million grant from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development for a lead paint hazard reduction program.

The money will go toward removing lead hazards from hundreds of homes in New Haven.

Lead paint was commonly used before 1979, in homes across the country.

It can be dangerous for children if lead paint flakes off or gets in dust.

“It can impact the lives of children, not only immediately, but long term. The long-term effects that are impacting our children is significant. We don’t take this work lightly,” said New Haven Health Director Maritza Bond.

There is funding assistance available for homes that qualify. You can learn more by clicking here.