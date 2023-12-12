NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Elm City welcomed a new art attraction with the Branford Arts and Cultural Alliance (BACA) on Tuesday.

A satellite gallery was placed in New Haven by BACA that features various works of art for people to view and purchase.

“It’s the first time that I know of, that a suburban gallery has wanted to come to open a satellite in New Haven,” said Lindy Lee Gold, a senior specialist with the Connecticut State Department of Economic and Community Development. “We are without a doubt the cultural capital of Connecticut.”

The satellite gallery is located at 360 State St. Organizers of the project said they hope to do more projects like this in the future.