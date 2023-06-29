NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of New Haven will soon have an enhanced bus rapid transit system.

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (CT-03) joined Gov. Ned Lamont, U.S. Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), and Mayor Justin Elicker Thursday morning to announce a $25 million grant for the project.

This improved system will include 18 new stops and four mini-hubs along a dedicated bus-only guideway. It will also provide traffic signal priority buses and 15 new battery electric buses.

Elicker said it would make it easier to get around in neighborhoods that have been historically underserved.

“Whalley Avenue, Dixwell Avenue, Grand Avenue, Columbus and Congress Avenue, are all going to be serviced by this new line,” Elicker said. “People will be able to get where they need to go faster, safer, and at a very low cost.”

The $25 million grant, a part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Discretionary Grant program, was funded due to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by President Joe Biden in 2021.