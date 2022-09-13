NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Grand Prix is set to return for its sixth year.

The race, taking place Friday in the downtown area, was not held the last two years due to the pandemic.

“We’ve got a really active cycling community,” New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said. “It’s entertainment in music, it’s youth activities and it’s pizza. You can’t go wrong with all those, right?”

Cyclists will reach up to 40 mph during the event, which will also include a block party-like street festival, a beer garden and live music.

Several streets will be shut down in preparation of the race. Starting at noon Friday, College Street will close, with parts of Chapel, Temple, Elm and High streets following at 2:30 p.m.

The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the Connecticut Cycling Advancement Program, a nonprofit that creates youth cycling teams.