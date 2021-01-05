New Haven-based Ice the Beef expanding to Waterbury in effort to reduce gun violence

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven-based Ice the Beef is expanding their efforts to Waterbury to keep young people away from gun violence.

News 8 ran into a Waterbury man who lives near Bronson Street. He says lately it has been anything but quiet there.

“In the last past three days there were three shootings,” he said. “It’s terrible. It’s like you’re under siege.”

Waterbury has seen a series of shootings lately. The police have attributed some of the violence to young people and neighborhood street groups, or gangs. The problem has caught the attention of a well-known group in New Haven that’s been trying to lead young people away from gangs and gun violence for ten years. The group is called “Ice the Beef.”

This week, they have decided to expand into Waterbury.

“We’ve gotta get on these streets and do the footwork,” said Chaz Carmon, who founded “Ice the Beef.”

Some of that footwork is going into neighborhoods holding marches and rallies and knocking on doors to talk to teens. This Saturday at 4 pm, Ice the Beef will hold a Memorial Candlelight Vigil at MLK Park on North Main Street to remember those who have lost their lives to gun violence in Waterbury, as well as from COVID-19 and the opioid crisis, which are both also big issues in the city.

“Ice the Beef” members explained to News 8 what they do to try and get kids to move away from guns and gangs.

“Within the programming, we like to do a lot of mentorships,” said Justin Pesce, Ice the Beef Waterbury’s Director of Youth Services. “We’d like to utilize their abilities to sing, act, dance. We’d like to get them prepared for the professional world a little later on. Part of our goal, part of our mission is to do those types of things to get the kids off the streets, develop them as people.”

“Ice the Beef” members will tell you they are more than just talk. Some of them know what it is like to grow up as teenagers and be lured down a dangerous path.

That is what happened to “Ice the Beef” Waterbury’s Director of Outreach.

“Just hustling, running the streets,” said David Beverly, who says he sold drugs and found himself in prison. Now, his job is to show teens that it is possible to turn their lives around — like he did with his.

“Now I’m out (of prison),” Beverly said. “I’m married. I’m with my family and raising my kids the right way. And I’m trying to show the next generation there are other ways to do things. “

The man they talked to near Bronson Street liked what he heard.

“We need more of that in Waterbury,” he said. “Yeah, that sounds good.”