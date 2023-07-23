New Haven is depicted in May 2023.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Need a new do? One New Haven salon has been ranked as a cut above the rest.

Skull & Combs was ranked number six of Entrepreneur Media’s list of America’s Top 150 Mom & Pop Shops in the beauty and spa category.

In the small excerpt about the barbershop, owner Jason Bunce touted the business’ mismatched antique dressers and mirrors at style stations, vintage dentist office furniture, pop culture artwork — and the MVP, the shop dog, Boba.

“We’re a place where people from all walks of life can come and be treated with respect,” Bunce told the magazine.

The New Haven hair salon boasts that you’ll have “the most radical your hair has ever looked.” It also has a location in South Norwalk.

It’s not the only Connecticut business to be applauded in the rankings. Zeneli Pizzeria e Cucina Napoletana was listed at 14 on the restaurant list. The New Haven pizzeria is newer to the famous scene, starting in 2019 by Albanian immigrant brothers.