Breaking News
Boys and Girls Club of New Haven to remain open

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at Noon

New Haven hair stylist holds festivals to promote natural hair, raise money for charity

New Haven

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A young hair stylist from New Haven wants to get more people to appreciate the beauty of their natural hair. And now, she’s using that cause to also raise money for charity.

“Me and my best friend Arvia, we were making a joke of like how freeing it is to take your wig off or take the extensions out of your hair and we were like free your scalp, so that became the name of a special I did for my clients from protective styles like braids and extensions into wearing your natural hair,” said Krystal Harris, hair stylist.

The video that Krystal Harris helped create is called ‘Free Your Scalp.’ From there, Harris and her colleagues have launched two festivals bringing members of the community together with food and music to celebrate the beauty and importance of natural hair.

‘What I tell my clients is when your stressed it also shows up in your hair, so a lot of time what we take in shows up in our skin and hair, there’s a connection,” said Harris.

“It’s kind of a cultural thing, not only about your hair, it’s a mind, body concept that’s we’re trying to push that you are who you are and to find the beauty within,” said Daniel Boyd, Free Your Scalp.

The first ‘Free Your Scalp’ festival raised money for the Smilow Cancer Center, and the most recent one in New Haven last month raised funds for the ‘Sisters Journey‘ organization.

The group hopes to expand with a festival in Harlem next year.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

4 K9 teams to graduate in first ever firearm detection K9 training class

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "4 K9 teams to graduate in first ever firearm detection K9 training class"

Dozens gather in Enfield for a candlelight vigil in honor of those lost to addiction

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Dozens gather in Enfield for a candlelight vigil in honor of those lost to addiction"

3 charged after employees at Naugatuck massage parlor accepted cash for sexual acts, police say

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "3 charged after employees at Naugatuck massage parlor accepted cash for sexual acts, police say"

QU's EMT students are ready to assist in medical emergencies

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "QU's EMT students are ready to assist in medical emergencies"

Programming issue for students of Boys and Girls Club of New Haven resolved through December, Mayor Harp says

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Programming issue for students of Boys and Girls Club of New Haven resolved through December, Mayor Harp says"

Waterbury residents try to save historic buildings

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterbury residents try to save historic buildings"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss