New Haven hair stylist holds festivals to promote natural hair, raise money for charity

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A young hair stylist from New Haven wants to get more people to appreciate the beauty of their natural hair. And now, she’s using that cause to also raise money for charity.

“Me and my best friend Arvia, we were making a joke of like how freeing it is to take your wig off or take the extensions out of your hair and we were like free your scalp, so that became the name of a special I did for my clients from protective styles like braids and extensions into wearing your natural hair,” said Krystal Harris, hair stylist.

The video that Krystal Harris helped create is called ‘Free Your Scalp.’ From there, Harris and her colleagues have launched two festivals bringing members of the community together with food and music to celebrate the beauty and importance of natural hair.

‘What I tell my clients is when your stressed it also shows up in your hair, so a lot of time what we take in shows up in our skin and hair, there’s a connection,” said Harris.

“It’s kind of a cultural thing, not only about your hair, it’s a mind, body concept that’s we’re trying to push that you are who you are and to find the beauty within,” said Daniel Boyd, Free Your Scalp.

The first ‘Free Your Scalp’ festival raised money for the Smilow Cancer Center, and the most recent one in New Haven last month raised funds for the ‘Sisters Journey‘ organization.

The group hopes to expand with a festival in Harlem next year.