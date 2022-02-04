New Haven, Hamden residents rally against methadone clinic

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — People in the Newhallville neighborhood of New Haven are ramping up their fight to keep a methadone clinic from moving into their community.

They already started a petition that has gained around 500 signatures and they will be hosting a rally Saturday outside the location at 794 Dixwell Avenue.

They said they are not against treatment. They just want the clinic to be in a more appropriate spot.

“This is not about lack of treatment and this is not about us fighting against treatment,” said Jeanette Sykes, chair of Newhallville-Hamden Strong.

The community said the Apt Foundation, which has a mission of promoting health and recovery for those who live with substance use disorders and/or mental illness, has gotten a bad wrap at its locations in other neighborhoods.

This is why Sykes was shocked and upset when she heard the foundation purchased the old Newhallville school with plans to relocate their Long Wharf administrative offices and methadone clinic.

“There is a lot of sexual activities going on, a lot of needles, from what I understand they have to put up needle boxes out in the community, and young children is walking by all those particular things,” Sykes said. “Our community, as you know, it has had its crime, it has had its discussions around all those particular stressors, and we don’t need any additional stressors like that.”

James Royal owns the upper level barber shop and does not want the clinic anywhere near his business.

“We just got our business established, just rolling, and I feel as that it’s gonna bring too much attention to the area for people that want to come in here and relax without worrying about nobody bugging them, or harassing them,” Royal said.

News 8 has reached out to the foundation several times for comment but have not heard back from them directly. We have heard through sources the foundation understands the community’s concerns and they were simply looking for a large enough location to treat more people in the city.