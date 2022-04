NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) -If you live in New Haven and are looking for an at-home COVID rapid test, you’re in luck. The city is distributing 5,000 free test kits and masks at city libraries on Monday and Thursday.

Monday’s distribution events run from 10 a.m. until noon at the Ives, Fair Haven, Stetson, and Wilson libraries, and from noon until 2 p.m. at the Mitchell Library.

People must show proof of residency in order to get a kit.