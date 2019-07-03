New Haven Head Start students moving schools due to A/C issues

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Some children attending summer classes in New Haven are about to get relief from the heat, as the district deals with A/C outages.

The John S. Martinez school is without air conditioning right now. Students attending the head start program there, will now be bussed to another school, Columbus, starting Wednesday.

The district tells us the chillers at Martinez need to be replaced and the project has to be put out for bid.

Parents we spoke to were concerned about the health impact on their kids.

Tiffany Foster said, “The kids are coming out drinking bottles of water, they’re dehydrated, it’s pretty bad in there.”

Brandon Barber said, “Their faces are flushed when I go over there. They’re too miserable to actually focus on anything.”

Other schools in New Haven are dealing with issues as well.

The district fixed the AC Tuesday at King Robinson Magnet school.

Two weeks ago, Hillhouse High School had to dismiss early due to no A/C.

The chief operating officer tells News 8, work is continuing to resolve A/C issues at all schools where problems exist.