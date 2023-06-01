NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Elizabeth Potenziani recalls suffering from migraine headaches since she was a child.

“I can remember around 7 years old having migraines,” said 27-year-old Potenziani. “Being very light-sensitive, wanting to be in a dark room, just the pain.”

She tried different medications over the years and continued to suffer, unable to enjoy activities most people take for granted.

When she was in college, she she was referred by her pediatric neurologist to Dr. Mayer Joshusa Hasbani, of Hasbani Neurology in New Haven.

Hasbani is a board-certified neurologist and headache medicine physician. He said new drugs have come on the market in the past three years and are showing results.

“There’s a lot of excitement about these new medications because they have excellent side effect profiles and are tolerated really well,” he said.

He said treatments come in many forms including pills, injections and IV infusions. Potenziani uses a monthly self injection in her stomach, pills for when a migraine comes on and Botox every 12 weeks around her scalp — all covered by insurance.

“As soon as I started to get the Botox my life changed dramatically,” she said. “I was able to see friends I was able to wake up every day feeling great.”

Potenziani has gone from daily migraines to just three a month.

Hasbani said medications do not work on all patients, but he’s encouraged by what the future of treating migraines could hold. That includes things like ketamine and psilocybin which is found in some so-called magic mushrooms.

“My understanding is there is a proportion of patients who respond who have not responded to other medications, so we’re excited to see those publications,” he said.