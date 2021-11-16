New Haven Health Department to start administering COVID-19 vaccines to kids 5-11

Syringes loaded with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine lie ready for use by a nurse, in Jackson, Miss., on Sept. 21, 2021. The Food and Drug Administration has paved the way for children ages 5 to 11 to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. The agency authorized the kid-size doses on Friday, Oct. 29. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Children can start lining up to get their COVID-19 vaccines in the Elm City.

Starting Tuesday, the New Haven Health Department will administer Pfizer shots for kids ages five to 11.

According to Yale New Haven Health Children’s Hospital, COVID-related hospitalizations are on the rise both locally and nationally. The highly contagious Delta variant is to blame.

Studies show that all age groups are capable of transmitting the virus, which is why the health department is providing the vaccine for children.

The free walk-in clinic is being held at the New Haven Health Department at 54 Meadow Street. The hours are 9 a.m to 5:30 p.m.

No documentation is needed.