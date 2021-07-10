New Haven Health Director orders closure of Lighthouse Beach in response to Tropical Storm Elsa

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Lighthouse Beach was ordered closed by the New Haven Health Director Saturday following water contamination concerns due to Tropical Storm Elsa.

Officials will collect water samples Monday morning and will re-open Lighthouse Beach to the public as soon as they’re confirmed safe.

Lighthouse Point Park remains open, as well as the splash pad, although the beach is closed.

“This move is one of an abundance of caution,” said Health Director Maritza Bond. “The city tests water at our beach twice per week to ensure contaminant levels don’t exceed safety guidelines – as soon as we’re able to confirm the water is safe we will re-open the beach. Further, I’ve ordered that my team up our testing from twice per week to three times per week.”

Mayor Justin Elicker said, “I compliment Director Bond on her fast action to protect the health and safety of our residents.”