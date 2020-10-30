WATCH: New Haven health inspectors raid, shut down Anthony’s Ocean View for allegedly violating COVID restrictions, holding large party

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven health inspectors have shut down Anthony’s Ocean View for allegedly violating COVID-19 restrictions Friday.

Officials tell News 8, the venue threw a big party that allegedly violated the city’s Phase 2 restrictions.

A News 8 viewer sent in footage they say is from that Halloween party. They say it was attended by 450-525 Quinnipiac University and Southern Connecticut State University students.

In the video, it is clear attendees are not social distancing or wearing masks.

Thursday, Mayor Justin Elicker reverted Elm City businesses to Phase 2 COVID-19 reopening restrictions after the city’s and the state’s coronavirus cases spiked.

In a release, the mayor said Thursday, “we are also rolling back opening guidelines for our business community. Starting immediately, the City will move from Phase III to Phase II of COVID-19 reopening. Reducing the occupancy caps for many businesses. Our COVID task force will be increasing enforcement on establishments to ensure we are in compliance.”

The shut down of Anthony’s Ocean View is one of a dozen stops Friday for the enforcement team. They’ll be doing it all weekend and all they expect a shut down almost half-a-dozen establishments.

They say they have more video evidence on other establishments.

