New Haven health officials highlight ‘Fight the Flu’ initiative during National Influenza Vaccination Week

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven health officials are highlighting the community-based initiative Fight the Flu during National Influenza Vaccination Week.

The Community Alliance for Research and Engagement (CARE) along with the New Haven Health

Department, Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale School of Medicine, and Yale Medicine, recently launched the flu vaccine education campaign “Fight the Flu, New Haven!”

The campaign is an effort to encourage New Haven residents to get a flu vaccination in the coming months.

Fight the Flu will be holding events through the weekend: