New Haven high school students learn what it takes to be a nurse in summer program

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Some high school students spent the day on the campus of Southern Connecticut State University learning what it takes to be a nurse. They also learned what it’s like to be a patient.

“Well, I came here to explore the position and I want to be a nurse,” said Lima Rahimi, who will be a high school senior next month.

But first, they need to know what it’s like to be a patient.

“We tend to want them to do stuff, but we don’t always give them clear directions,” said nursing professor Dr. Maria Krol. “They struggle with not only physical impairments, but maybe hearing and language.”

So, each student sees what it’s like to not see so well. With some rocks their shoes, they know what it’s like to have trouble walking

“When you’re looking at somebody you’re taking care of, you have to think about how vulnerable they are and how we are part of that care, “Dr. Krol said. “It’s important to always consider the patients.”

Like how a stroke patient may now have to write the grocery list with her non-dominant hand. One of the big lessons is that the patient has to do much of the work for herself, and nurses can only do so much. That can be hard.

“Definitely, because you have to sit back and watch them fail over and over again,” said Jenna Ligutom, who will be a high school senior next month.

Often the goal of nursing care is for the patient to no longer need it.

“When they need help, obviously nursing is there to provide it in the home, but our aim is definitely to make them independent,” said Dr. Krol

With such a dire need for nurses in this country, the folks who run this program are hoping New Haven high school students see this program in action this summer and sign up for it next summer.