New Haven high school students to begin optional hybrid learning model April 5

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven high school students will have the option to attend classes in a hybrid learning model starting April 5, school officials announced Friday.

RELATED: New Haven middle school students head back to the classroom in hybrid learning plan

This comes only days after the school district began vaccinating teachers and school staff against COVID-19, and one day after New Haven middle school students returned to the classroom for the first time since the pandemic began for hybrid learning.

RELATED: New Haven releases COVID vaccination plan for teachers, educational staff, child care professionals starting March 3