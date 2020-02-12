New Haven high school students visit Regional Water Authority

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Students in New Haven are getting a chance to apply what they learn in the classroom to the workforce. They’re getting a first hand look at potential job opportunities down the road from them at the Regional Water Authority.

“I think it’s a good opportunity that opens up a lot of career paths for me,” said Brandon Brown, Sophomore at Regional Career High School.

A career in the wide ranging world of utilities, just one of the many paths students in the Elm City were introduced to Wednesday morning.

“We’re really excited to bring kids on site and out of the classroom to bring them into the workforce,” said Joshua Kelly, Junior Achievement of Southwest New England.

Students from Regional Career High School had the opportunity to see first hand the work their water company does — jobs that range from management, to environmental work and even tech — all in hopes that students get to apply what they learn and see if this is a possibility for them in the future.

Sarah Kain is the teacher leading the sophomore students on the trip. She says while learning key concepts for students may seem abstract at times, this is a chance for them to learn it all outside of the classroom.

“Hearing them applying key terms and concepts that we’ve learned within the course is 100 percent fulfilling for me as a teacher,” said Sarah Kain, Business Teacher at Regional Career High School.

Students were able to tour the facility and work on a proposal for the company to improve its water service to customers.

“Knowing what actually happens to our water and how we preserve our water and how it’s cleaned and seeing if there could be changes in how we drink our water,” said Kellese Pervis, Sophomore at Regional Career High School.

“We want to make sure that there’s a next generation of people ready to come and take these jobs here and expose the kind of great work that happens at a water utility.”

Now the company tells us utility companies around the country are seeing that forty percent of their employees will be retiring in the next five years. At the Water Authority in New Haven, it’s closer to fifty percent so the company is looking to recruit interested young people in the future to continue the multifaceted work they do.