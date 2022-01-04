New Haven high schools to dismiss early Wednesday, Friday due to bus driver shortage amid COVID surge

NEW HAVEN, CONN. (WTNH) — New Haven high schools will be dismissed one hour earlier on Wednesday, Jan. 5 and Friday, Jan 7.
According to the website for New Haven Public Schools, this change is “due to the shortage of bus drivers because of the COVID surge.”
The bell times on those days will be as follows:
- Career High School: 1:20 p.m.
- Cooperative Arts & Humanities High School: 1:15 p.m.
- Wilbur Cross High School: 1:05 p.m.
- Hillhouse High School: 1:05 p.m.
- High School in the Community (HSC): 1:15 p.m.
- Metropolitan Business Academy: 1:15 p.m.
- New Haven Academy (NHA): 1:30 p.m.
- Sound School: 1:30 p.m.
- ESUMS: 1:05 p.m.
- Riverside: 1 p.m.