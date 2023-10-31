NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The victim of a hit-and-run crash earlier this month in New Haven has died, according to police.

Priyanshu Agwal, 23, of West Haven, was driving a scooter when he was hit at about 11 p.m. on Oct. 18 at the intersection of Whalley Avenue and Amity Road. He died on Thursday, police announced on Tuesday.

The other drive didn’t stop after hitting Agwal, according to police.

The investigation into the crash continues, according to police, who said no new information will be publicly released until the crash report is finalized.