New Haven hit & run suspect who hid in pizza restaurant freezer is related to owners

New Haven

by: WTNH.com staff

New information about a hit and run suspect found hiding in a freezer at Abate Restaurant in New Haven.

It turns out he’s related to the owners. 21-year-old Anthony Abate is facing several charges Thursday evening.

Original Story: Witness said person struck 2 women with vehicle, hid in New Haven pizza shop freezer

Police said he hit two juveniles visiting Yale earlier this month at Elm and High Streets.

Police say Abate admitted to taking off because his license was suspended and to taking the license plate off his car.

The two victims will be okay.

Abate pleads guilty to: evading, tampering with evidence, driving with a suspended license as well as a probation violation on a domestic violence case.

He was sentenced to 45-days in jail.

(Mugshot of Anthony Abate; New Haven Police Department)

