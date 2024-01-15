NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A number of events were held across the state on Monday to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King’s work in America.

In New Haven, community members gathered for the 54th annual “Martin Luther King Jr. Love March.”

“We are marching,” attendees chanted as they walked down Lawrence Street.

With each and every step, they carried a passion to create equal civil rights, advocate for racial justice and keep King’s dream alive.

“He fought for all people. Not just our people, but all people,” participant Fred Christmas said. “To make sure everybody has freedom, everybody has a voice. That was very important to King and it’s important to me.”

Following the march, the Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church held a service to honor the life of the civil rights activist, who was assassinated in 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee.

“He defined the civil rights movement. The violent battle to expose and defeat the violent system of racial segregation,” Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) said at the event Monday.

A number of politicians from all levels of government underlined the need to continue to fight for equity.

“You can’t tell a person they are free and not remove the structural and systemic barriers that places them in a place where they cannot truly be free,” New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said. “You can’t tell a person they’re free and then withhold them from equitable economic opportunities to keep them from being free.”

“We just need to get all of our leaders together Black, white, Hispanic, all kinds of races together,” Christmas said. “Together, we will all solve that problem. and truly – it will come to pass what Dr. King said.”

The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Love March has been going on for 54 years straight. It has never been postponed or canceled.

If he were still alive, King would have been 95 years old.