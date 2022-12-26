NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Monday marks the first day of Kwanzaa, a week-long holiday celebrated by the African American and Pan-African community.

News 8 visited the annual Kwanzaa celebration event in New Haven on Monday evening. The Black and Hispanic Caucus of the New Haven Board of Alders puts on the annual event.

Kwanzaa celebrates seven values of African American and Pan-African culture, with the first day being all about unity. Attendees at the celebration showed unity through dancing, drumming and by coming together to explore and understand their culture.

The six other principles honored during Kwanzaa are self-determination, collective responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith. A candle represents each principle.

Kwanzaa was created in 1966 and it always begins the day after Christmas. It is celebrated from Dec. 26th through Jan. 1st.

Organizers told News 8 Kwanzaa is all about family and community.

“Basically, Kwanzaa does not replace Christmas. It is enhancing Christmas,” Organizer Marcy Lynn Jones said.

Organizers said all are welcome to join. This is the 19th year the annual Kwanzaa celebration has been held in New Haven.

