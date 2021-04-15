Students leading by example, encouraging peers to get the shot at COVID vaccine clinic for high schoolers in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) —The City Health Department is hosting a week-long COVID-19 vaccine clinic for New Haven high school students, and student-athletes are helping to lead the charge to get all eligible students the shot-in-the-arm.

“Coming into it I was hesitant because I’d heard so many rumors,” said Hillhouse Junior Gary Moore.

Moore says among his friends and peers, there has been some uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. Moore, a top national student athlete, says after doing his own research, he was able to look past the misinformation. Now, he wants to be a role model for his classmates.

Moore and his sister Leah also have another, more personal reason to get vaccinated.

“My dad is high risk,” said Leah.

Their father just had a kidney transplant, and he comes home today from the hospital.

New Haven leaders hosted the youth vaccine clinic for city high schoolers 16 and over. The City also brought in another sports heavy hitter to gin up school spirit, basketball giant Jim Calhoun.

“The only way we’re going to beat this pandemic is through teamwork,” said the former Huskies coach.

Gary, too, says teamwork will make the dream, of an end to the pandemic, work.

“It makes sense to do it.”