NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The last in a series of town hall public safety meetings will happen in New Haven on Wednesday evening.

Officials said the idea behind these meetings has been to allow the community to meet the new Chief of Police, Karl Jacobson, and openly discuss their concerns.

Concerns with the police in the community have escalated since mid-June when Richard “Randy” Cox was drastically hurt while being transported to the New Haven Police Department. He was under arrest and being transported in a police van without any seatbelts when a sudden stop caused him to fall headfirst into the van wall.

Now, Cox’s attorney said he is paralyzed from the incident.

All of the officers involved in Cox’s injury have been suspended and are under investigation. The other big issue for people in New Haven is the overall diversity of the department.

At the first town hall meeting, Chief Jacobson said the latest class of police recruits was 70% women and minorities. During that meeting, he also told the crowd about measures the department is taking to make sure what happened to Cox will never happen again.

Anyone in the New Haven community that has questions for Mayor Justin Elicker of the chief, they are welcome to attend the meeting. It begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Hillhouse High.