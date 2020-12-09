New Haven holds mobile flu shot clinics for National Influenza Vaccination Week

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– This is National Influenza Vaccination Week, and getting a flu shot is even more important in the age of COVID-19. It is also not too late to get it.

New Haven city officials are doing their best to fight both the flu and COVID-19.

“You have two very, very dangerous viruses at the same time,” explained New Haven’s flu outreach coordinator, Bernard Macklin. “The flu has been around forever as we already know. I think they’ve been working with a vaccine for almost 50 years.”

And in the age of COVID, New Haven resident Mike Hall knows the flu shot is more important than ever.

“With everything that’s going on, you don’t want to go to the hospital,” Hall said. “You want to stay far away.”

Keeping flu patients out of the hospital is critical because hospitals are already filling up with coronavirus patients. New Haven teamed up with CARE, the Community Alliance for Research and Engagement and its mobile health care bus, to get flu shots out to the community.

“Black and brown people of color, Hispanics were not getting the flu shot, so the CDC put together a grant to actually test these high-risk areas to see if people would actually be corrigible to getting the shot,” said Macklin.

The results have been mixed, and only a handful got their shots this morning.

“A lot of people are scared because they don’t understand the necessity of taking the vaccine to keep themselves protected and healthy,” said Macklin.

Not Mike Hall, though. He got his this morning.

“It works for me,” Hall said. “I’ve never gotten sick. I get it every year.”

If you missed Wednesday’s clinic in Fair Haven, lots of health districts are holding flu clinics. You can also get the shot from your own doctor, and they are widely available at pharmacies all over the state.