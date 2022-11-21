NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Holiday cheer will start this weekend in New Haven with Small Business Saturday.

The Shops at Yale is hosting a celebration that includes ice carving, carolers and a visit from Santa.

“You look at the vibrancy of our community,” New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said. “This is an opportunity for people to enjoy themselves, but also make a difference with where they purchase and who they support.”

New Haven’s Christmas tree will be lit at 7 p.m. Dec. 1 on the New Haven Green. There will be a holiday village with 28 vendors set up through Dec. 4.

Last year, the vendors averaged more than $2,200 over three days.

“That’s something more than they would’ve received sitting at home and not having any foot traffic,” said Cathy Graves, the deputy director of economic development for the city.

Through Dec. 31, vehicles can drive through the Fantasy of Lights show at Lighthouse Point Park. The proceeds to the event, which is sponsored by News 8, will go toward helping people with disabilities.

“Our business is based on serving local communities, users, viewers, and as important, local businesses,” Rich Graziano, the vice president and general manager of News 8, said. “It really means a lot for people to get out, shop early, shop local and shop often.”

Other events include a holiday bazaar at the Ives Main Library branch of the New Haven Free Public Library. The event will take place between noon and 4 p.m. Saturday and will have goods and items from local vendors.

The Westville Anti-Mall Shop Small Holiday Market and Tree Lighting will be between noon and 6 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Central Patio.