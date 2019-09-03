New Haven homicide victim’s family speaks, still in fear while killer is on the loose

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Jordan Agnew was shot to death in May right in front of his 5-year-old nephew. Agnew’s family is seeking justice and living in fear while the killer remains loose months later.

Agnew’s sister, Jyne Vanderbergh, told News 8, “I have not slept a full night through since this happened.”

The family spoke publicly for the first time about the case to News 8 in hopes that someone who knows something will call New Haven Police.

Agnew’s girlfriend, Lyasia Lloyd, pleaded, “If you have any type of remorse, please just turn yourself in.”

Agnew, 28, was a father-of-three.

He was driving his nephew to school that fateful morning when the killer pulled alongside him near Blake Street and Osborn Avenue in Beaver Hills and sprayed Agnew’s car with bullets.

Agnew’s nephew was unhurt physically, but must undergo intensive therapy to heal mental trauma from the event.

Lloyd told News 8 that she believes Agnew was targeted because of jealousy.

Detective are not releasing a motive, but cops do say the investigation remains active.

Agnew’s family is pleading for an arrest.