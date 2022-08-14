NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven community members walked with a purpose on Sunday.

Dozens of people took part in the “Trauma Recover” walk in the park. The mission of Trauma Recovery, also known as the Human Assistance Program (HAP), is to provide mental health services and training to underserved communities after man-made or natural disasters.

The 2 mile walk went through College Woods and East Rock Park in New Haven for the organization’s first event.

“We typically don’t do in-person events because we’re diffused, we’re all over the country and all over the world,” Trauma Recovery executive director Carol Martin said. “So, this is exciting for us, to include the New Haven community and let them know, ‘Hey, we’re here.'”

The organization is currently providing mental health training in Parkland, Florida and overseas in Ukraine.

All of the proceeds from Sunday’s walk will benefit Trauma Recovery.