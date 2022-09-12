NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A celebration of pride in the Elm City! The New Haven LGBTQ community kicked off a weeklong festival of culture, art, and history with a flag raising on the green on Monday.

“It is a visible sign to the world that the City of New Haven stands with LGBTQ people, both here and across our country and around our world,” said Patrick J. Dunn, Executive Director of New Haven Pride Center.

The big celebrations will feature 25 different events, culminating with Pride-Fest on Saturday. Organizers are proud to say that it will be held on the green for the first time since 2004.