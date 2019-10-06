New Haven ice cream truck driver receives new furnace through ‘Lennox Feel the Love’

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — “Lennox Feel the Love” is about helping those in need, with the basics of heat. News 8 was on-hand Sunday as a New Haven man – the latest recipient of this service – got the help he desperately needed.

According to Lennox, “Feel the Love” is a new community program (formerly known as ‘Heat UP’), that “allows Lennox® partners to support local communities by providing neighbors-in-need with a new furnace, just in time for cold weather season.”

Sunday, a crew of volunteers were ready to help Jimmy Bradley, the first recipient from Connecticut to receive help from the “Lennox Feel the Love” program.

A local heating company got word that the elderly man did not have heat and needed home repairs, so they got busy with volunteers.

Lennox explains that “Feel the Love” starts with a nomination:

“Feel The Love” works to support deserving families or individuals in their community who would benefit from a new piece of heating equipment installed prior to the winter weather season, and the program relies on nominations from the community to determine each year’s recipients. These deserving folks have made it their mission to support their neighbors and they always put others first.” Lennox.com

Bradley was an ice cream truck driver for 40 years, and was known for using his own money to give kids ice cream whom couldn’t afford it.

“I pray to God that somebody come back and help me. I even cry a little bit because now I’m getting something that I can’t afford myself,” Bradley told News 8.

Contractors and volunteers also fixed up Bradley’s bathroom, windows, and cleaned up his basement. But the new furnace was what warmed everyone’s heart.

“This is ‘Feel The Love’ weekend. Yesterday and today hundreds – if not thousands – of people were helping [people] across North America [who] are in need of a new furnace and heat for the winter,” Craig Mann of Lennox Heating and Cooling said of the program.

The program has led to more than 1,300 heating and cooling system installations to-date.

Connecticut’s Vilione Heating and Cooling is proud to be involved.

“Helping Jimmy get this heater in before the cold weather comes makes us feel good that we can actually help someone in need,” Christopher Piroli of VHC told News 8.

If someone you know is in need and could benefit from “Feel the Love,” you can find information about nominating them here.