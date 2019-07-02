New Haven Immigration Protest

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Over a hundred people came to New Haven to protest migrant children and families being held in detention camps on Tuesday.

Kathy Grant said, “This cause got me really upset about what’s going on in our country with these inhumane camps for children. We don’t do that. We don’t treat children inhumanly. We don’t treat adults inhumanly. There’s human rights.”

Demonstrators with Move On stood outside congresswoman Rosa DeLauro’s office in New Haven demanding the closure of detention facilities at the border and to withhold funds for detaining and deporting migrants.

George Goodrich said, “Damage that they are doing to these children, it doesn’t matter whether they come from the United States or from anywhere around the world they are children and they don’t have a choice in a lot of the things that are happening to them.”

One woman said, “Children are denied soap and toothbrushes.”

Amy O’Keefe said, “The American needs to not become the American nightmare. We need to take care of children and keep them with their families.”

Move On is planning more protests around the country in the future.

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro’s office sent News 8 this statement: