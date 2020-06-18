New Haven installs 10-minute meter bags in downtown to help with picking up take out

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Parking for your pick-up food should be a little easier in New Haven. That’s because the city is putting in 10-minute meter bags.

So far, about a dozen are around the Shops at Yale and along College Street. City leaders said they’ve been seeing a lot of double parking in recent weeks. So, to try and stop that and help customers pick up their to-go food, 10-minute spaces seemed like the perfect solution.

“We really want to help them do as best as they can,” said Doug Hausladen, Director of New Haven’s Department of Transportation. “So, this is that little way that we can help make it a little easier for people to pick up and drop off when they’re picking up their food to go.”

Now restaurants have been pushing to close streets all together for diners as they’re losing tables with social distancing at play. The city said they’re open to it, but so far, no roads are set to close.

Now, if you are picking up your order and are having trouble finding a spot, the city wants to hear from you because they would like to put more meter bags around the city. Just reach out to the New Haven Department of Transportation. Hausladen said you can even tweet him.